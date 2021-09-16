JSW Steel approves issuance of fixes rate senior unsecured notes aggregating USD 1 bn

JSW Steel has approved the issuance of fixed rate senior unsecured notes (the Notes) aggregating to US$ 1 billion, in two series of U.

S.$500 million each, (the Issue and each series of Notes being, Series 1 and Series 2, respectively) and has approved the pricing, tenure and other terms of the Notes.

The proceeds of the Series 1 Notes will be used by the Company for capital expenditure and the proceeds of the Series 2 Notes will be used by the Company for repayment / prepayment of debt and/ or any of the other purposes permitted by the ECB Regulations.

The Notes will be listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading.

