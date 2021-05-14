JSW Steel board to consider fund raising on 21 May

The board of the steel major will also consider Q4 March 2021 results on Friday (21 May 2021).

The board will consider raising long-term funds, including but not limited to, qualified institutions placement of permissible securities and issuance of equity shares or other securities by way of a rights issue, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required.

JSW Steel, a flagship company of the JSW Group, is an integrated steel manufacturer.

On a consolidated basis, the steel major's net profit jumped nearly 13 times to Rs 2,681 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20. Net sales grew 23.4% Y-o-Y to Rs 21,487 crore during the quarter.

