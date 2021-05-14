Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Allsec Technologies Ltd and Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 May 2021.

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd crashed 11.87% to Rs 142.6 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58457 shares in the past one month.

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 8.37. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67032 shares in the past one month.

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd tumbled 8.96% to Rs 30.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Allsec Technologies Ltd shed 7.59% to Rs 322.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 744 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1718 shares in the past one month.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd plummeted 7.46% to Rs 68.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14977 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14149 shares in the past one month.

