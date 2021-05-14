Volumes spurt at MAS Financial Services Ltd counter

MAS Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 2.45 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14584 shares

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, Polycab India Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd, Berger Paints India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 May 2021.

MAS Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 2.45 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14584 shares. The stock rose 5.99% to Rs.884.95. Volumes stood at 33287 shares in the last session.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd clocked volume of 9.26 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.38% to Rs.551.40. Volumes stood at 29676 shares in the last session.

Polycab India Ltd clocked volume of 17.42 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.45 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.42% to Rs.1,611.95. Volumes stood at 5.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Asian Paints Ltd witnessed volume of 95.05 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.61% to Rs.2,776.20. Volumes stood at 20.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Berger Paints India Ltd notched up volume of 36.64 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.58 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.81% to Rs.754.80. Volumes stood at 9.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)