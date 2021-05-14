Real Estate stocks tank

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 70.66 points or 2.86% at 2400 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, DLF Ltd (down 5.12%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 4.12%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 3.14%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 2.78%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.68%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sobha Ltd (down 1.97%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.72%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.7%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.54%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.19%).

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 13.51 or 0.03% at 48677.29.

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.75 points or 0.15% at 14673.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 197.54 points or 0.88% at 22268.74.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 80.35 points or 1.12% at 7072.61.

On BSE,1333 shares were trading in green, 1643 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

