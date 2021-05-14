Anup Engineering soars after stellar Q4 performance

The Anup Engineering jumped 9.47% to Rs 700.75 after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 27.79 crore in Q4 FY21, up 229% as against a net profit of Rs 8.44 crore in Q4 FY20.

Revenue from operations increased by 89.3% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 132.75 crore during the quarter. Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 33.47 crore, up 128.46% compared with Rs 14.65 crore reported in Q4 FY20.

The company reported 25.1% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 53.76 crore on 13.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 279.12 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 over the year ended 31 March 2020. EBITDA margin stood at 25% for FY21.

The company's order book stood at Rs 256 crore as on 31 March 2021.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 7 per share for the year ended on 31st March 2021.

Rishi Roop Kapoor, CEO, The Anup Engineering, said, "This quarter performance is a revelation as far as our execution capabilities are concerned and has been powered by unwavering dedication & commitment of our people. It was teamwork at its purest with all processes the entire team was aligned towards delivering our best ever performance. Our team demonstrated resilience even though there were restrictions and counter measures due to COVID.

In its outlook, the company said: "The order book is strong and the enquiries have been encouraging. We continue to closely monitor the evolving situation and to contain the impact of the second wave of the pandemic. We are taking all measures to maintain execution levels along with due safety procedures. On the CAPEX front, the clean room project at Odhav is likely to complete in first half of FY22 and we are looking for the earliest opportunity to initiate construction work at the site in Kheda."

The Anup Engineering caters to wide range of process industries including oil & gas, petrochemicals, LNG, fertilizers, chemicals/ pharmaceuticals, power, water, paper & pulp and aerospace with its extensive product range of heat exchangers, reactors, pressure vessels, columns & towers, industrial centrifuges & formed components.

