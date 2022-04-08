JSW Steel group crude steel production stands at 5.98 MT in Q4

-
JSW Steel reported group combined crude steel production at 5.98 million tonnes for Q4 FY'22, including the production at jointly controlled entity viz. JSW Ispat Special Products (JISPL).
The combined crude steel production recorded increase of 12% on QoQ basis and 37% on YoY basis.
The capacity utilisation of existing operations at standalone level improved from 94% in Q3'22 to 98% in Q4'22.
JSW Steel standalone crude steel production rose 13% to 5.01 million tonnes in Q4'22 compared to 4.41 million tonnes in Q3'22. On YoY basis, crude steel production was higher by 20% compared to 4.19 million tonnes in Q4'21.
