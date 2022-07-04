JSW Steel Ltd Slides 4.68%, S&P BSE Metal index Shed 2.29%

JSW Steel Ltd has lost 1.96% over last one month compared to 15.79% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 5.2% drop in the SENSEX

JSW Steel Ltd fell 4.68% today to trade at Rs 551.45. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 2.29% to quote at 15254.42. The index is down 15.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd decreased 2.71% and Steel Authority of India Ltd lost 2.65% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 17.24 % over last one year compared to the 0.73% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

JSW Steel Ltd has lost 1.96% over last one month compared to 15.79% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 5.2% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 28226 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.36 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 789.95 on 19 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 520.1 on 26 May 2022.

