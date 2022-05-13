HAL Q4 FY22 PAT jumps 91% YoY to Rs 3,105 cr

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) reported 90.8% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,105.17 crore on 6.4% rise in net sales to Rs 11,561.13 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Consolidated profit before tax increased by 18.6% to Rs 2,576.97 crore in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 2,173.37 crore in Q4 FY21. Total expenditure rose 11.1% year-on-year to Rs 9,061.30 crore during the period under preview.

The company's consolidated net profit grew by 56.6% to Rs 5,080.04 crore on 7.6% increase in net sales to Rs 24,620.02 for the financial year ended 31 March 2022 over the year financial year ended 31 March 2021.

HAL is engaged in carrying out design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft, helicopter, engines and related systems like avionics, instruments and accessories primarily serving Indian defence programme. As of 31 March 2022, the Government of India held 75.15% stake in the company.

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics closed 0.37% lower at Rs 1,511.35 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)