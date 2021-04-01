JSW Steel Ltd spurts 7.67%

JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 504.4, up 7.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 258.49% in last one year as compared to a 82.41% jump in NIFTY and a 172.43% jump in the Nifty Metal.

JSW Steel Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 504.4, up 7.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 14745.7. The Sensex is at 49581.27, up 0.15%. JSW Steel Ltd has gained around 22.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3977.2, up 4.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 236.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 85.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 504.85, up 7.21% on the day. JSW Steel Ltd is up 258.49% in last one year as compared to a 82.41% jump in NIFTY and a 172.43% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 27.75 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)