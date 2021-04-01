GRP Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

MPS Ltd, SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd, Dynamatic Technologies Ltd and Nahar Polyfilms Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 April 2021.

GRP Ltd soared 17.63% to Rs 934 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1125 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1035 shares in the past one month.

MPS Ltd surged 15.66% to Rs 540. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5956 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2112 shares in the past one month.

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd spiked 14.03% to Rs 5.77. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd spurt 13.04% to Rs 1072.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5201 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2666 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Polyfilms Ltd gained 11.92% to Rs 123.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16880 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32453 shares in the past one month.

