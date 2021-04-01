GRP Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

MPS Ltd, SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd, Dynamatic Technologies Ltd and Nahar Polyfilms Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 April 2021.
MPS Ltd, SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd, Dynamatic Technologies Ltd and Nahar Polyfilms Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 April 2021.
GRP Ltd soared 17.63% to Rs 934 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1125 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1035 shares in the past one month.
MPS Ltd surged 15.66% to Rs 540. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5956 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2112 shares in the past one month.
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd spiked 14.03% to Rs 5.77. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.98 lakh shares in the past one month.
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd spurt 13.04% to Rs 1072.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5201 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2666 shares in the past one month.
Nahar Polyfilms Ltd gained 11.92% to Rs 123.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16880 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32453 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU