JSW Steel Q3 FY22 crude steel production grows 28% Y-o-Y to 5.35 MT

JSW Steel reported a group combined crude steel production of 5.35 million tonnes (MT) for Q3 FY22, rising 28% over 5.07 MT in Q3 FY21, including the production at jointly controlled entity viz. JSW Ispat Special Products (JISPL).
On a standalone basis, crude steel production of JSW Steel grew 8% to 4.41 million tonnes (MT) in Q3 FY22 from 4.08 MT in Q3 FY21. Indian operations including joint control jumped 24% to 5.19 MT in Q3 FY22 as against 4.18 MT in Q3 FY21.
During Q3 FY22, the capacity utilisation of existing operations at standalone level stood at 94%. Bhushan Power & Steel's production for Q3 FY22 was lower mainly due to shutdown of continuous strip plant for 10 days for upgrading automation.
The company's net profit surged 350.1% to Rs 7,179 crore on 71% increase in net sales to Rs 31,909 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified JSW Group, is India's leading integrated steel company with a steel-making capacity of 28 MTPA in India & USA, including capacities under joint control & new capacity to be commissioned at Dolvi during this year.
Shares of JSW Steel declined 2.43% to Rs 655.45 on BSE.
