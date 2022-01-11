Utilties stocks gain

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 14.67 points or 0.47% at 3130.75 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd (up 4.98%), NLC India Ltd (up 4.37%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 3.67%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 3.55%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.8%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were CESC Ltd (up 1.44%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.44%), SJVN Ltd (up 1.1%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.01%), and BF Utilities Ltd (up 0.66%).

On the other hand, JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.63%), NHPC Ltd (down 1.11%), and Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 0.58%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 79.43 or 0.13% at 60475.06.

The Nifty 50 index was up 13.5 points or 0.07% at 18016.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 53.13 points or 0.17% at 30442.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 11.74 points or 0.13% at 9042.14.

On BSE,1711 shares were trading in green, 1306 were trading in red and 81 were unchanged.

