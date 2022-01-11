Healthcare shares rise

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 102.76 points or 0.4% at 25762.13 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Shalby Ltd (up 6.07%), Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 4.96%),Unichem Laboratories Ltd (up 2.81%),Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.35%),Bajaj Healthcare Ltd (up 1.9%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hester Biosciences Ltd (up 1.8%), TTK Healthcare Ltd (up 1.79%), Granules India Ltd (up 1.76%), Suven Life Sciences Ltd (up 1.71%), and Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd (up 1.7%).

On the other hand, Nectar Lifescience Ltd (down 3.4%), Take Solutions Ltd (down 3.19%), and Hikal Ltd (down 2.46%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 79.43 or 0.13% at 60475.06.

The Nifty 50 index was up 13.5 points or 0.07% at 18016.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 53.13 points or 0.17% at 30442.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 11.74 points or 0.13% at 9042.14.

On BSE,1711 shares were trading in green, 1306 were trading in red and 81 were unchanged.

