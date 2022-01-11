Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 319.57 points or 0.85% at 37899.81 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (up 6.08%), Brightcom Group Ltd (up 5%),63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 4.99%),Coforge Ltd (up 4.91%),HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 4.82%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 3.89%), HCL Technologies Ltd (up 2.64%), Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 2.49%), Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (up 2.43%), and NIIT Ltd (up 2.16%).

On the other hand, Allsec Technologies Ltd (down 1.59%), Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (down 1.54%), and Expleo Solutions Ltd (down 1.43%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 79.43 or 0.13% at 60475.06.

The Nifty 50 index was up 13.5 points or 0.07% at 18016.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 53.13 points or 0.17% at 30442.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 11.74 points or 0.13% at 9042.14.

On BSE,1711 shares were trading in green, 1306 were trading in red and 81 were unchanged.

