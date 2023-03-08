Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Macrotech Developers Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, Kiri Industries Ltd and Fortis Healthcare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 March 2023.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd tumbled 6.46% to Rs 263.7 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17982 shares in the past one month.

Macrotech Developers Ltd lost 4.91% to Rs 931. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12415 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52988 shares in the past one month.

Swan Energy Ltd crashed 4.65% to Rs 279.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 45433 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36718 shares in the past one month.

Kiri Industries Ltd dropped 4.01% to Rs 340.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15086 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31779 shares in the past one month.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd corrected 3.90% to Rs 269.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32245 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38524 shares in the past one month.

