Minda Industries fixes record date for interim dividend

Record date is 18 February 2019

Minda Industries has fixed 18 February 2019 as the Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interim Dividend.

The payment of interim dividend/dispatch of dividend warrants will be completed on or before 07 March 2019 i.e. 30 days from the date of declaration

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 14:17 IST

