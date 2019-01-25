JTEKT India standalone net profit rises 1.37% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.62% to Rs 297.53 croreNet profit of JTEKT India rose 1.37% to Rs 5.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1.62% to Rs 297.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 292.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales297.53292.80 2 OPM %9.1310.70 -PBDT24.7827.14 -9 PBT9.209.06 2 NP5.915.83 1
