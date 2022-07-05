JTL Infra Q1 sales volumes rises 14% YoY

-
ALSO READ
JTL Infra incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - JTL Tubes
Power Mech Projects spurts on bagging orders worth Rs 2,120 cr under Jal Jeevan Mission
JTL Infra standalone net profit rises 159.36% in the December 2021 quarter
JTL Infra standalone net profit rises 46.52% in the March 2022 quarter
JTL Infra consolidated net profit rises 46.52% in the March 2022 quarter
-
JTL Infra recorded sales volume of 33,302 metric tonnes (MT) in Q1 FY23 compared from 29,235 MT in Q1 FY22, a growth of 13.9% YoY.The company stated that to improve and enhance the share of value-added products in the product mix, the value-added products contribute 33.5% of volume and witnessed a growth of 8.2% in comparison to the sales volume of Q1FY22.
Sales volume of Q1FY23 however, declined by 24.5% in comparison to sale volume of the company achieved in Q4FY22. The decline was account of the consumer sentiment being sluggish during the quarter with volatility in input costs leading to the postponement of purchases and construction decisions.
The demand has also been impacted due to the onset of monsoon next month which will pull down demand as constructions will be on hold. Due to volatility in steel prices, the industry witnessed de-stocking in the domestic market.
Under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the company has been supplying galvanised pipes to State Government agencies. JJM is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024. During the quarter, the company received a sales order of 20000 metric tonnes for the supply of galvanised pipes to Jammu & Kashmir.
JTL Infra is amongst the fastest growing steel tube manufacturers. The company has has three manufacturing facilities with a cumulative capacity of 4 lakh MTPA.
The comapny's net profit rose 46.5% to Rs 16 crore in Q4 FY22 on a 47.5% increase in net sales to Rs 301.15 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Shares of JTL Infra fell 1.34% to Rs 199 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU