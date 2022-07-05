Force Motors domestic sales rises 28% YoY

Force Motors registered 28.4% rise in domestic sales to 1,928 units in June 2022 from 1,501 units sold in June 2021.As compared with May 2022, the domestic sales were higher by 12.8% last month.
Export sales aggregated to 73 units in June 2022, falling 82.7% from 424 units on a year on year basis and declining 76.9% from 317 units on a month on month basis.
The company's production in June 2022 was 2,237 units, up by 27.3% from 1,757 units produced in June 2021. The production increased by 9.3% last month from 2,047 units produced in May 2022.
Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles and utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company, with a focus on design, development and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates and vehicles.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 42.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against net loss of Rs 53.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. Sales rose 43.9% YoY to Rs 881.47 crore in Q4 FY22.
Shares of Force Motors rose 0.63% at Rs 1,013.45 on the BSE.
