Power Mech Projects spurts on bagging orders worth Rs 2,120 cr under Jal Jeevan Mission

Power Mech Projects advanced 2.50% to Rs 901.30 after the company received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 2,120 crore.
Power Mech Projects announced bagging orders worth Rs 2,120 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) program. The company has won the new orders under Phase-III projects in 2,120 villages of Pratapgarh, Fatehpur and Meerut districts in Uttar Pradesh. Major components of the project are about 2,100 tube wells, 2,100 water tanks, and 13,000 km of pipeline network for supply of drinking water to about 50 lakh population.
In 2020, the Govt of India had initiated Jal Jeevan Mission, to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual Functional House Tap connections (FHTC) to every rural household in rural India by 2024. The goal of JJM is to provide functional household tap connection to every household with a service level at the rate of 55 liters per capita per day (Ipcd) The total estimated cost of JJM is Rs 3.60 lakh crore. The fund sharing pattern between Centre and State is 50:50. The 15th Finance Commission Grants have assured funding of Rs 15,204 crore for JJM in Uttar Pradesh. The Govt. of India had made a budget allocation of Rs. 60,000 crore in FY2022-23 for Jal Jeevan Mission.
The net profit of Power Mech Projects soared 950.48% to Rs 32.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Net sales jumped 27.03% to Rs 645.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 508.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020.
Power Mech Projects operates as an engineering and construction company, which provides erection, testing and commissioning (ETC), civil and operation and maintenance services for power projects.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU