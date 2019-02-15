JTL Infra standalone net profit rises 102.55% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 173.53% to Rs 118.85 croreNet profit of JTL Infra rose 102.55% to Rs 4.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 173.53% to Rs 118.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 43.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales118.8543.45 174 OPM %7.069.28 -PBDT7.383.64 103 PBT7.203.48 107 NP4.762.35 103
