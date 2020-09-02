Jindal Photo reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.11 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
D P Jindal Group employees contribute Rs 2 cr to PM-CARES Fund
97 people tested for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh today
Jindal Saw receives A1+ rating for proposed CPs
Jindal Leasefin reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Jindal Aluminium contributes Rs 5 cr to PM CARES fund
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.04 croreNet Loss of Jindal Photo reported to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.040 0 OPM %-300.000 -PBDT-1.17-1.21 3 PBT-1.18-1.22 3 NP-1.11-0.99 -12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU