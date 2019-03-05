Newgen Software Technologies receives patent from India Patent Office for its inventions

JUST IN
Govt notifies Transport and Marketing Assistance (TMA) for specified agriculture products
Newgen Software Technologies announced the issuance of Patent Number 308375, entitled A Method and System for Automatic Data Extraction and Patent Number 305015, entitled Automated Identification of Nature of a User in a Network Based System.

Newgen has filed for 44 patents till date, out of which 10 have been granted.

And, there are 3 patents under examination in the US.

March 05 2019

