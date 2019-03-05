Newgen Software Technologies receives patent from India Patent Office for its inventions

-
ALSO READ
Newgen Software Q3 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 18 crore
Newgen Q2 net profit jumps about to 3-fold to Rs 17.7 cr
Newgen Software Technologies wins 'SME Business Excellence Award 2018'
Newgen Software Technologies standalone net profit rises 229.80% in the September 2018 quarter
Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 108.55% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Newgen Software Technologies announced the issuance of Patent Number 308375, entitled A Method and System for Automatic Data Extraction and Patent Number 305015, entitled Automated Identification of Nature of a User in a Network Based System.
Newgen has filed for 44 patents till date, out of which 10 have been granted.
And, there are 3 patents under examination in the US.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU