Just Dial consolidated net profit rises 45.44% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.37% to Rs 162.43 crore

Net profit of Just Dial rose 45.44% to Rs 83.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 57.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 32.37% to Rs 162.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 240.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales162.43240.17 -32 OPM %23.0826.76 -PBDT112.9193.53 21 PBT101.2779.90 27 NP83.3257.29 45

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 14:55 IST

