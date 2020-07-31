Just Dial consolidated net profit rises 45.44% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.37% to Rs 162.43 crore

Net profit of Just Dial rose 45.44% to Rs 83.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 57.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 32.37% to Rs 162.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 240.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.162.43240.1723.0826.76112.9193.53101.2779.9083.3257.29

