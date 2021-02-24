NSE, BSE extend trading hours till 5 PM

The pre open will take place between 3:30 PM and 03:38 PM.

Normal trading will resume at 03:45 PM and shut at 05:00 PM.

The cash and futures markets of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) were shut in the morning due to a technical glitch.

In a tweet, NSE India on Wednesday notified: "NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy. We have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system.

We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11:40 and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved.

