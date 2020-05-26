Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index rising 39.84 points or 1.88% at 2155.74 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd (up 10%), BASF India Ltd (up 6.9%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 6.54%),Birla Corporation Ltd (up 6.38%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 5.95%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bayer CropScience Ltd (up 5.73%), Hil Ltd (up 5.47%), Kalyani Steels Ltd (up 5.38%), Astec Lifesciences Ltd (up 5.28%), and Vikas Ecotech Ltd (up 5%).

On the other hand, Neogen Chemicals Ltd (down 5%), I G Petrochemicals Ltd (down 4.98%), and Polyplex Corporation Ltd (down 4.75%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 350.69 or 1.14% at 31023.28.

The Nifty 50 index was up 98.55 points or 1.09% at 9137.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 63.11 points or 0.6% at 10587.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.41 points or 0.84% at 3759.93.

On BSE,972 shares were trading in green, 510 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

