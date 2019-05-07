Jyothy Laboratories standalone net profit rises 11.10% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 6.28% to Rs 504.29 crore

Net profit of rose 11.10% to Rs 67.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.28% to Rs 504.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 474.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.33% to Rs 193.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 160.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.77% to Rs 1768.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1626.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

