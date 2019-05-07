JUST IN
Elantas Beck India standalone net profit declines 58.10% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.28% to Rs 98.49 crore

Net profit of Elantas Beck India declined 58.10% to Rs 11.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.28% to Rs 98.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 97.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales98.4997.25 1 OPM %15.2417.24 -PBDT18.7519.18 -2 PBT16.9217.63 -4 NP11.9228.45 -58

First Published: Tue, May 07 2019. 17:39 IST

