Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 148.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.33% to Rs 66.61 croreNet profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives rose 148.47% to Rs 12.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.33% to Rs 66.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 48.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales66.6148.86 36 OPM %24.5213.53 -PBDT16.507.05 134 PBT16.156.89 134 NP12.154.89 148
