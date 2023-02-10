Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 148.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.33% to Rs 66.61 crore

Net profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives rose 148.47% to Rs 12.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.33% to Rs 66.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 48.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.66.6148.8624.5213.5316.507.0516.156.8912.154.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)