Bafna Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 75.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 67.25% to Rs 34.22 crore

Net profit of Bafna Pharmaceuticals rose 75.88% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 67.25% to Rs 34.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.34.2220.4610.3713.834.392.912.991.702.991.70

