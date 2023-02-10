JUST IN
Indo Borax & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 66.46% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Bafna Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 75.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 67.25% to Rs 34.22 crore

Net profit of Bafna Pharmaceuticals rose 75.88% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 67.25% to Rs 34.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales34.2220.46 67 OPM %10.3713.83 -PBDT4.392.91 51 PBT2.991.70 76 NP2.991.70 76

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 12:25 IST

