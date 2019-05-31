K C P standalone net profit rises 77.88% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.24% to Rs 306.59 crore

Net profit of rose 77.88% to Rs 11.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.24% to Rs 306.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 266.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.38% to Rs 39.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 81.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.38% to Rs 1141.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1015.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)