K C P standalone net profit rises 77.88% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15.24% to Rs 306.59 crore

Net profit of K C P rose 77.88% to Rs 11.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.24% to Rs 306.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 266.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.38% to Rs 39.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 81.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.38% to Rs 1141.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1015.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales306.59266.04 15 1141.171015.49 12 OPM %13.0513.81 -10.3615.46 - PBDT35.5132.17 10 106.73170.11 -37 PBT20.6717.78 16 54.80121.08 -55 NP11.906.69 78 39.5181.27 -51

