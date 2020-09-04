K E C International secures orders worth Rs 1401 crore

K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,401 crore across its various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution: The T&D business including SAE Towers has secured orders of Rs. 1,143 crore for various T&D projects from Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (PGCIL) and other customers.

Railways: The Railways business has secured orders of Rs. 120 crore for Overhead Electrification (OHE)/Civil works in India.

Smart Infra: The Smart Infra business has secured orders of Rs. 48 crore in the Defence segment in India.

Cables: The Cables business has secured orders of Rs. 90 crore for supply of various types of cables/cabling projects in India and overseas.

