Majesco recognized as Leader in Insurance Agency Portals

Majesco announced that it has been recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave: Insurance Agency Portals, Q3 2020 report. The Forrester Wave evaluation highlights Leaders, Stronger Performers, Contenders, and Challengers. It's an assessment of the top vendors in the market and does not represent the entire vendor landscape. Per the report, which evaluated 9 vendors, Majesco was one of three recognized as a leader.

