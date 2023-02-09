K.P. Energy fixes record date for sub-division of shares

-
Record date is 10 March 2023K.P. Energy has fixed 10 March 2023 as record date for determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division/split of equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up into 2 (Two) equity shares having face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each fully paid-up.
