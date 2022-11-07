K P R Mill consolidated net profit declines 16.07% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.71% to Rs 1173.75 croreNet profit of K P R Mill declined 16.07% to Rs 203.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 242.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.71% to Rs 1173.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1153.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1173.751153.97 2 OPM %27.0430.49 -PBDT316.90359.57 -12 PBT267.26327.94 -19 NP203.29242.22 -16
