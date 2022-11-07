H T Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 155.89 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 10.66% to Rs 409.25 croreNet loss of H T Media reported to Rs 155.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 23.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.66% to Rs 409.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 369.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales409.25369.82 11 OPM %-12.383.40 -PBDT-32.7069.44 PL PBT-66.0234.22 PL NP-155.8923.23 PL
