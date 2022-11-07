JUST IN
Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital standalone net profit declines 7.54% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.13% to Rs 68.75 crore

Net profit of Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital declined 7.54% to Rs 9.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.13% to Rs 68.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales68.7558.20 18 OPM %27.1133.18 -PBDT18.2518.21 0 PBT12.4113.16 -6 NP9.079.81 -8

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 13:30 IST

