Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital standalone net profit declines 7.54% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.13% to Rs 68.75 crore

Net profit of Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital declined 7.54% to Rs 9.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.13% to Rs 68.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.68.7558.2027.1133.1818.2518.2112.4113.169.079.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)