H T Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 153.74 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.60% to Rs 216.31 crore

Net loss of H T Media reported to Rs 153.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 6.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.60% to Rs 216.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 190.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.216.31190.41-9.526.27-14.0435.96-35.7612.15-153.746.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)