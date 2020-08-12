JUST IN
Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 14.25% in the June 2020 quarter
K P R Mill consolidated net profit declines 34.62% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.88% to Rs 521.74 crore

Net profit of K P R Mill declined 34.62% to Rs 60.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 92.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.88% to Rs 521.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 853.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales521.74853.59 -39 OPM %23.0220.68 -PBDT117.84170.15 -31 PBT79.25137.39 -42 NP60.3092.23 -35

First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 15:10 IST

