K P R Mill consolidated net profit declines 34.62% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.88% to Rs 521.74 crore

Net profit of K P R Mill declined 34.62% to Rs 60.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 92.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.88% to Rs 521.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 853.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.521.74853.5923.0220.68117.84170.1579.25137.3960.3092.23

