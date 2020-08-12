Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 14.25% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.44% to Rs 563.40 croreNet profit of Natco Pharma declined 14.25% to Rs 122.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 143.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.44% to Rs 563.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 492.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales563.40492.30 14 OPM %30.3738.86 -PBDT186.10205.80 -10 PBT158.10183.80 -14 NP122.80143.20 -14
