Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 14.25% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.44% to Rs 563.40 crore

Net profit of Natco Pharma declined 14.25% to Rs 122.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 143.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.44% to Rs 563.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 492.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

