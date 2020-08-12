Schneider Electric Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.35 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 41.81% to Rs 208.03 croreNet Loss of Schneider Electric Infrastructure reported to Rs 29.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 41.81% to Rs 208.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 357.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales208.03357.52 -42 OPM %-6.090.84 -PBDT-23.24-4.54 -412 PBT-29.35-9.95 -195 NP-29.35-9.95 -195
