Natco Pharma standalone net profit declines 14.22% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.53% to Rs 532.20 croreNet profit of Natco Pharma declined 14.22% to Rs 126.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 147.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.53% to Rs 532.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 464.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales532.20464.70 15 OPM %32.4342.11 -PBDT189.20209.90 -10 PBT161.60188.30 -14 NP126.70147.70 -14
