Natco Pharma standalone net profit declines 14.22% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Natco Pharma declined 14.22% to Rs 126.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 147.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.53% to Rs 532.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 464.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

