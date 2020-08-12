JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

NILE reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 14.25% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit rises 80.19% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 21.95% to Rs 132.17 crore

Net profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection rose 80.19% to Rs 11.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.95% to Rs 132.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 169.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales132.17169.35 -22 OPM %16.7410.01 -PBDT18.6612.91 45 PBT14.908.95 66 NP11.196.21 80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 15:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU