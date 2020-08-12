Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit rises 80.19% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.95% to Rs 132.17 crore

Net profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection rose 80.19% to Rs 11.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.95% to Rs 132.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 169.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.132.17169.3516.7410.0118.6612.9114.908.9511.196.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)