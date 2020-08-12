Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit rises 80.19% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
UPL rallies on completing acquisition of Yoloo (Laoting) Bio-technology
Agro-chemicals industry opposes penal provisions in new pesticides bill
CropLife India urges Centre to allow agro-chemicals firms to operate amid lockdown
UPL soars on expectation of net debt reduction
UPL Q1 PAT soars 93% to Rs 551 cr
-
Sales decline 21.95% to Rs 132.17 croreNet profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection rose 80.19% to Rs 11.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.95% to Rs 132.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 169.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales132.17169.35 -22 OPM %16.7410.01 -PBDT18.6612.91 45 PBT14.908.95 66 NP11.196.21 80
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU