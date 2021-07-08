K P R Mill hits record high on stock-split plan

K P R Mill jumped 5.03% to Rs 1,783.65 after the company said that its board will consider a stock split on Tuesday, 27 July 2021.

On the same day, the board of K.P.R Mill will also consider Q1 June 2021 results.

K P R Mill's consolidated net profit soared 130.1% to Rs 186.16 crore on 29.9% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1,098.23 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

K P R Mill is one of the largest vertically integrated with diversified business focus spanning across yarn, fabrics, garments and white crystal sugar. It makes a range of textile varieties such as readymade knitted apparel; fabrics; compact, melange, carded, polyster and combed yarn.

The scrip hit a record high of Rs 1,868.40 in morning trade.

