Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 17.02 points or 0.59% at 2881.53 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 6.56%), Sobha Ltd (up 2.35%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.76%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.35%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.22%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.18%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.45%), and DLF Ltd (up 0.34%).

On the other hand, Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.62%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.03%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 26.08 or 0.05% at 53028.68.

The Nifty 50 index was down 14.9 points or 0.09% at 15864.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 160.43 points or 0.62% at 25958.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.49 points or 0.36% at 8019.26.

On BSE,1791 shares were trading in green, 846 were trading in red and 84 were unchanged.

