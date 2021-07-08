Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 248 points or 0.69% at 36056.44 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 2.41%), Orient Electric Ltd (up 2.14%),Voltas Ltd (up 1.21%),Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.13%),Titan Company Ltd (up 0.89%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.85%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.42%), Blue Star Ltd (up 0.22%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.11%), and Vaibhav Global Ltd (up 0.04%).

On the other hand, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.96%), moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 26.08 or 0.05% at 53028.68.

The Nifty 50 index was down 14.9 points or 0.09% at 15864.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 160.43 points or 0.62% at 25958.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.49 points or 0.36% at 8019.26.

On BSE,1791 shares were trading in green, 846 were trading in red and 84 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)