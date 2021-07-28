Volumes spurt at Elgi Equipments Ltd counter

Elgi Equipments Ltd registered volume of 12.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.64 lakh shares

Sanofi India Ltd, Team Lease Services Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, Trident Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 July 2021.

Elgi Equipments Ltd registered volume of 12.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.64 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.87% to Rs.216.60. Volumes stood at 71398 shares in the last session.

Sanofi India Ltd saw volume of 2.44 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33852 shares. The stock increased 2.08% to Rs.8,138.25. Volumes stood at 1.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Team Lease Services Ltd witnessed volume of 75532 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11547 shares. The stock dropped 1.17% to Rs.3,826.10. Volumes stood at 9879 shares in the last session.

Tata Communications Ltd notched up volume of 19.26 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.98 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.62% to Rs.1,437.20. Volumes stood at 4.97 lakh shares in the last session.

Trident Ltd recorded volume of 893.58 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 147.93 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.74% to Rs.18.80. Volumes stood at 261.55 lakh shares in the last session.

