Energy shares slip

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 43.32 points or 0.66% at 6475.83 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.18%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.78%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.63%),Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (down 1.53%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 1.38%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Castrol India Ltd (down 1.2%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.19%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.89%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 0.76%), and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 0.34%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.58%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.84%), and Goa Carbon Ltd (up 0.62%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 142.34 or 0.27% at 52436.42.

The Nifty 50 index was down 38.9 points or 0.25% at 15707.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 124.46 points or 0.47% at 26360.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 30.14 points or 0.37% at 8008.1.

On BSE,1291 shares were trading in green, 1847 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

