Sreeleathers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Premier Polyfilm Ltd, Man Industries (India) Ltd, H T Media Ltd and State Trading Corporation of India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 July 2021.
Sreeleathers Ltd lost 6.36% to Rs 173.6 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 20134 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6618 shares in the past one month.
Premier Polyfilm Ltd crashed 5.73% to Rs 101.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 60209 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37308 shares in the past one month.
Man Industries (India) Ltd tumbled 5.42% to Rs 134.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87991 shares in the past one month.
H T Media Ltd dropped 5.26% to Rs 28.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 58833 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.65 lakh shares in the past one month.
State Trading Corporation of India Ltd corrected 5.25% to Rs 112. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31421 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36610 shares in the past one month.
